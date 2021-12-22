Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
WKN: 729364 ISIN: SE0000825820 Ticker-Symbol: LYV 
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Lundin Energy (241/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Lundin Energy AB
(Lundin Energy) published on December 21, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

Lundin Energy and Aker BP ASA (Aker BP) have agreed on a combination. The Board
of Directors of Lundin Energy will propose that the Annual General Meeting
(AGM), scheduled for March 31, 2022, approves a distribution of shares in
Kommstart 157 AB (Kommstart 157), whereby every one (1) share of Lundin Energy
entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in Kommstart 157. Kommstart 157
will then merge with Aker BP, whereby Kommstart 157 shareholders will receive
USD 7.76 and 0.950985 AkerBP shares. The share distribution and merger are
intended to be completed late Q2 2022 or early Q3 2022. Provided that the
regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out
a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Lundin Energy (LUPE). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034319
