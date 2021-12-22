NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Lundin Energy (241/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Lundin Energy AB (Lundin Energy) published on December 21, 2021 and may be subject to change. Lundin Energy and Aker BP ASA (Aker BP) have agreed on a combination. The Board of Directors of Lundin Energy will propose that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for March 31, 2022, approves a distribution of shares in Kommstart 157 AB (Kommstart 157), whereby every one (1) share of Lundin Energy entitles their holders to receive one (1) share in Kommstart 157. Kommstart 157 will then merge with Aker BP, whereby Kommstart 157 shareholders will receive USD 7.76 and 0.950985 AkerBP shares. The share distribution and merger are intended to be completed late Q2 2022 or early Q3 2022. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Lundin Energy (LUPE). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034319