Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QE5W ISIN: SE0014453874 Ticker-Symbol: WAA 
Frankfurt
22.12.21
11:45 Uhr
9,940 Euro
+0,110
+1,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 12:53
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Wästbygg Gruppen AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Sustainable Bonds (491/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Wästbygg Gruppen
AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2021-12-23. Last day of trading is set to
2024-11-14. The instrument will be admitted to trading on STO Sustainable
Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034320
WASTBYGG GRUPPEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.