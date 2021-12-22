

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) has submitted a Clinical Trial Authorization application to The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency in the United Kingdom to begin a phase 1 study of ALN-APP, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting amyloid precursor protein for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals plans to begin the phase 1 study in patients with early-onset Alzheimer's disease in early 2022, upon obtaining MHRA approval, and expects to report initial human data at or around year-end 2022.



ALN-APP, the first-ever RNAi therapeutic targeting CNS diseases, is being advanced in partnership with Regeneron as part of Alnylam Pharma's 2019 agreement.



