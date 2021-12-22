AQMetrics ARM receives full authorisation from the FCA

LONDON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today announced that AQ Metrics Limited UK Branch has been authorised as a Data Reporting Service Provider (DRSP) under the Data Reporting Services Regulations 2017 to operate an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM). The Financial Services Register and list of Authorised DRSPs is now updated with AQMetrics authorisation status and permission to operate an ARM.

This authorisation by the FCA further recognises the importance of the UK market to AQMetrics and bolsters our focus on providing class-leading MiFID II transaction reporting through our regulatory technology platform.

"As a result of Brexit AQMetrics has been providing a data reporting service in the UK under the deemed authorisation regime while seeking authorisation in the UK on a permanent basis. This authorisation is a credit to the hard work of our team in AQMetrics and ensures our platform is a front runner for UK firms looking to carry out their MiFID transaction reporting within an approved reporting mechanism (ARM)," said Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, CEO AQMetrics.

"We have long held a commitment to support both UK headquartered firms and also the UK branches of our international customers such as Kepler Chevereux and Sumitomo Asset Management, " added Olivier Halimi, General Manager AQMetrics UK branch.

AQMetrics is looking to further expand into the UK with additional headcount planned in 2022 to onboard UK market participants and to execute a seamless migration from other ARMs.

