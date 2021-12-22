Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM and EGM

22 December 2021

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The Board of Conroy Gold (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 1 11,893,470 100 0 0 0 Resolution 2 (a) 11,891,370 100 0 0 0 Resolution 2 (b) 11,664,098 100 0 0 227,272 Resolution 3 11,643,209 100 0 0 0 Resolution 4 11,643,209 100 0 0 0 Resolution 5 11,415,835 98.05 227,272 1.95 0

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

The Company is also pleased to announce that the resolution put to shareholders of the Company at the Company's extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") held earlier today was also duly passed.

The resolution was passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on the resolution put to the EGM is set out below.

No. Resolution Votes for Votes against Votes withheld Total votes cast % of issued share capital voted 1 Approval of the proposed joint venture with Demir Export on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement 13,563,296 11 0 13,563,307 35.54%

Notes

Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "votes" for total A "vote" withheld is not a valid vote in Irish law and was not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" or "Against" The percentage of issued share capital voted calculation uses the Company's total voting rights figure of39,262,880ordinary shares as detailed in the Company's announcement of 1 April 2021

The Company can confirm that having received the approval of shareholders at the EGM held today, the directors are now empowered to sign the Agreement and will proceed to do so on finalisation of any remaining ancillary documentation.

Completion of the joint venture between Conroy Gold and Demir Export remains subject to the satisfaction of certain outstanding conditions, details of which were set out in the circular published by the Company on 6 December 2021, although good progress is being made on the necessary regulatory consents in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

A further announcement will be made by the Company on formal signing of the Agreement and again once the outstanding conditions for completion of the Joint Venture have been fulfilled and the Joint Venture has become unconditional. Whilst the Board is confident that the outstanding conditions will be satisfied there can be no guarantee that this will occur and that the Agreement will become unconditional.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement relating to the EGM shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular dated 6 December 2021, a copy of which is available to view on the Company's website (www.conroygold.com)

