Mittwoch, 22.12.2021

WKN: A14W4T ISIN: SE0007075262 Ticker-Symbol: HS4 
Frankfurt
22.12.21
13:58 Uhr
1,988 Euro
+0,390
+24,41 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 14:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Hövding Sverige AB (publ) receives observation status (696/21)

Yesterday, December 21, 2021, Fosielund Holding AB ("Fosielund") issued a press
release with information about an acquisition of shares in Hövding Sverige AB
(publ) (the "Company") through which Fosielund has become the owner of shares
representing more than three tenths of the voting rights in the Company,
triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain
trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According
to the press release, Fosielund intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the
other shareholders in the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in
respect of the company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Hövding Sverige AB (publ) (HOVD, ISIN code SE0007075262, order book ID 110530)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
