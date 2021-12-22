The European Commission has given its seal of approval to a government program which will drive an estimated 264 MW of solar and wind capacity across 47 islands while they await connection to the mainland grid.The European Commission has approved an incentive scheme set up to help drive renewables deployment across 47 Greek islands including the largest, Crete. The EU executive approved the €1.4 billion plan, which will be partly financed by the nation's Recovery and Resilience Fund from the bloc, paid out as part of Europe's post-Covid recovery package. Approving the scheme under EU state aid ...

