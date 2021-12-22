Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2021 | 15:05
FCMC allows SIA "PATA" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "PATA Saldus" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 21, 2021 decided to allow
AS "PATA Saldus" shareholder SIA "PATA" to organize the final takeover bid for
AS "PATA Saldus" shares. The final takeover bid price per share according to
the information provided in the prospectus is 30,02 EUR. 

Attached: Prospectus for the final takeover bid in Latvian of AS "PATA Saldus"
shares. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

