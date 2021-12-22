FCMC allows SIA "PATA" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "PATA Saldus" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on December 21, 2021 decided to allow AS "PATA Saldus" shareholder SIA "PATA" to organize the final takeover bid for AS "PATA Saldus" shares. The final takeover bid price per share according to the information provided in the prospectus is 30,02 EUR. Attached: Prospectus for the final takeover bid in Latvian of AS "PATA Saldus" shares. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1034353