Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 22
[22.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,906,294.00
|USD
|194,400
|136,900,592.61
|8.6067
|22.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,679,750.00
|EUR
|0
|45,850,687.65
|9.7977
|20.12.21
