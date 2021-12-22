Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021

WKN: 915080 ISIN: NL0000430106 Ticker-Symbol: B1Z 
Stuttgart
22.12.21
15:30 Uhr
1,125 Euro
+0,005
+0,45 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2021 | 15:53
GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion announces it has received a non-solicited bid on its' shares

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 22 December 2021 - GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces that it has received a non-solicited bid on its' shares from Nederlandse Paarden Registratie Maatschappij N.V. (NPRM N.V.). It relates to an indicative, non-binding bid on all of the issued shares of GeoJunxion N.V., with the aim to acquire a minimum of 55% of the outstanding shares. The detail received specifies that the payment will be made in shares of NPRM N.V. at an exchange rate of 4 GeoJuxnion shares per 1 NPRM share. NPRM is quoted at nxchange (www.nxchange.com (http://www.nxchange.com)). At the time of writing the share price of NPRM Group was €5,00. This equates to a value of €1,25 per GeoJunxion share.

Ends

About GeoJunxion
GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.
GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.

GeoJunxion Press Contact
Tel: +31 (0)10 885 1200
Email: info@geojunxion.com


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
