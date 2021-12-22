Investment is required so electricity distribution networks can be upgraded to keep pace with an explosion in generation capacity over the last decade, and to harness the potential of renewables and energy storage.With Bangladesh having expanded its power generation capacity fourfold and supplied electricity connections to more than 99% of its population in the last decade, the World Bank today offered up a $500 million soft loan to help the nation's grid keep pace with those developments. The multilateral development lender has issued the 30-year loan, which includes a five-year grace period, ...

