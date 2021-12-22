Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
2CRSi SA: First order from a global high-frequency trading customer in the United States

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: First order from a global high-frequency trading customer in the United States 22-Dec-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

First order from a global high-frequency trading customer in the United States

Strasbourg (France), 22 December 2021 - 2CRSi (EPA: 2CRSI, ISIN code: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, announced it has received the first order from a prominent high-frequency trading firm in the US.

A new entry to the 2CRSi customer list, this firm specializes in financial trading with a scientific approach. Founded 20 years ago, it is headquartered in New York City, has a global presence and is a leader within the financial trading community.

Upon the terms of the award, 2CRSi is to deliver 80 immersion-ready high-performance servers, based on AMD EPYC Milan processor. These servers contribute additional server capacity to operate the customer's proprietary research cluster.

With this new win, 2CRSi demonstrates the relevance of its high-density, energy efficient, immersion servers in a very sophisticated field, where performance and reliability are critical.

David Burke, who joined 2CRSi in August 2021 as Senior VP North America Sales, confirms: "Being selected by a Wall Street high-frequency trading firm is a clear recognition of the difference our high-performance, immersion servers make. We are looking forward to working with their team of leading experts in trading technology in the future."

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 389 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon     Simon Derbanne     Jennifer Jullia 
Chief Operating Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  jjullia@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 211222-PR-TradingHF_EN_vdef 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1261406 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1261406 22-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261406&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2021 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

