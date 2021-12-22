Citycon Oyj: Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 22 December 2021

HELSINKI, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22.12.2021 at 19.45 EET
On 22.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:
Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 22.12.2021
Citycon Plc
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Date
22.12.2021
Exchange transaction
BUY
Share trading code
CTY1S
Amount
49 680 shs
Average price/share
6,703397 EUR
Total cost
333 024,76 EUR
Citycon now holds a total of 49 680 shares including the shares repurchased on 22.12.2021
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.
On behalf of Citycon Plc
OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi
Lasse Jaakonmäki
For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
About Citycon:
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
www.citycon.com
