

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market, which faltered after a slightly positive start Wednesday morning, stayed weak till about half an hour before the closing bell, but managed to sign off with a modest gain thanks to selective buying at a few counters.



The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 31.37 points or 0.25%, off a low of 12,601.51 it touched around mid afternoon.



Logitech rallied 2.75% and Partners Group surged up 2.5%. Alcon climbed 1.7%, while Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding and Geberit moved up 0.7 to 0.9%. Credit Suisse and UBS Group gained 0.53% and 0.31%, respectively.



Swisscom and Givaudan declined 0.73% and 0.51%, respectively.



In the Mid Price Index, Straumann Holding, Sonova and VAT Group gained 3.1%, 3% and 2.9%, respectively.



Tecan Group, Georg Fischer, Lindt & Spruengli, AMS and Dufry gained 1.9 to 2.4%. Schindler Holding, Lindt & Spruengli N, Kuehne & Nagel, Swatch Group, Barry Callebaut, OC Oerilkon Corp and Galeneica Sante also closed notably higher.



