ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV Change of name 22-Dec-2021 / 18:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV (THE "FUND") 22^nd December 2021 (For Immediate Release) Change of Name of Sub-Fund The Directors of the Fund wish to announce that, with effect from 22 December 2021, the following changes are to be effective to the ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV (the "Sub-Fund"), a sub-fund of the Fund. CHANGE OF NAME OF SUB-FUND The name of Sub-Fund is to be changed, per the below:

From: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV To: ITI Funds Russia RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV CHANGE OF THE MONTH OF DISTRIBUTIONS OF THE SUB-FUND The distribution month of the Sub-Fund is to be changed from September to December annually.

Enquiries to:

Paul Boland Telephone: +353 1 6143378 J & E Davy

ISIN: LU1483649312 Category Code: CAN TIDM: RUSE LEI Code: 213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 132036 EQS News ID: 1261424 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

