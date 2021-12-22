

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar shed ground against its major counterparts on Wednesday amid optimism about global economic growth despite the surge in Omicron cases.



A report from the Conference Board showed its consumer confidence index climbed to 115.8 in December from an upwardly revised 111.9 in November. Economists had been expecting the consumer confidence index to inch up to 110.7 from the 109.5 originally reported for the previous month.



Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, noted concerns about both inflation and Covid-10 declined despite reports of continued price increases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.



The dollar index, which dropped to 96.02 around late morning, is at 96.06, down 0.45% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1333, down 0.4% from $1.1288 Tuesday evening.



The dollar is trading at $1.3361 against Pound Sterling, weakening from $1.13269.



The yen is down marginally at 114.12 a dollar, compared to 114.08 on Tuesday.



Against the Aussie, the dollar is at 0.7216, easing from 0.7155.



The greenback is fetching CHF 0.9194 a unit, more than 0.4% less than CHF 0.9234 a unit it fetched Thursday evening.



Against the Loonie, the dollar eased to C$ 1.2839 from C$ 1.2915 as oil prices rose sharply after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended December 18th.



