Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Pool Heat Pump Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 7.99 Billion by 2027 - Arizton

- Swimming pools have become a major investment and epicenter of attraction for residential and commercial spaces. While it enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes, it also serves as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks.

- The APAC region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the commercial segment in terms of unit-wise adoption, which is expected to reach 56.14 thousand units by 2027.

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pool heat pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2021-2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global pool heat pump market would realize an absolute growth of 33.43% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Air source segment accounted for majority share of the pool heat pump market in 2021 and is expected to grow with a 5.44% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

By capacity, >20kW segment dominated the market with a share of 47.48% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during 2021-2027.

In terms of end-users, residential segment dominates the global pool heat pump market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 1.28 billion revenue during the forecast period.

revenue during the forecast period. North America dominates the overall pool heat pump market with a share of 47.58% in 2021 in terms of revenue.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021-2027

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by type, capacity, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 5 key vendors and 20 other prominent vendors

Pool Heat Pump Market - Segmentation

The research and feasibility of geothermal energy and favorable government policies are encouraging the growth of ground source heat pumps for pools.

The lower complexity in installation and comparatively lower cost with other alternatives are driving the demand for these heat pumps. They are also economical for outdoor pool owners, especially in countries such as the UK, where the air temperature is generally higher than the ground temperature. This further compels end-users to rely on a backup source for heating indoor pools.

The <10 kW heat pumps segment, which is extensively used among indoor residential pools, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78%. They are also ideal for above-ground pools that are less than 12 ft in diameter. This is prominent in Europe and North America owing to the high concentration of indoor pools in these regions.

Pool Heat Pump Market by Type

Air Source

Water/Geothermal Source

Pool Heat Pump Market by Capacity

Less than 10kW

10kW-20kW

Greater than 20kW

Pool Heat Pump Market by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Hotels and Resorts



Spas



Educational Institutions



Water Parks



Sports Club



Others

Pool Heat Pump Market - Dynamics

With energy efficiency being a priority for heat pump vendors, the rise in digitalization is expected to fuel the integration of devices with IoT. Heat pumps are also expected to be designed as per the smart demand response. IoT-enabled heat pumps allow further decarbonization of heat supply as they are effective in transferring renewable energy for household purposes and other commercial activities and gaining high traction in the global market. For instance, the smart control system from Hayward, powered through OmniHub, facilitates seamless connectivity, integration, and real-time control even through devices such as Alexa to adjust the temperature of the pool. Moreover, Industry leaders such as AquaCal have been leveraging Wi-fi management systems with the PoolSync mobile application. It enables end-users to adjust the temperature settings alongside pool statistics in the dashboard of the application.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Pool Heat Pump Market - Geography

With fossil fuels dominating the market in most residential buildings in the US, the opportunity for pool heat pump growth remains evident in the country. The eminent players in the region are expected to participate in market expansion activities that influence higher adoption in niche markets of Canada between 2020 and 2025. Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are some of the ideal targets for heat pump vendors. Above-ground pools are more common in residential homes as the average cost of construction ranges between USD 6,000-6,500, whereas for an in-ground pool, it is above USD 20,000. Green buildings are the latest trends in the US, where cities like Austin are the fastest-growing markets for greenhouse buildings. In major cities like New York, there is scope for the adoption of over 1,00,000 residential heat pump installations by the end of 2025, thereby contributing towards New York's energy efficiency target of realizing over 185 TBtu of site energy savings by during the forecast period.

Pool Heat Pump Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

France



Spain



Germany



Italy



UK

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Prominent Vendors

Rheem manufacturing company

AquaCal

Pentair

Hayward Industries

Fluidra

Other Prominent Vendors

Condeana Commercial Enterprises

Carrier

Daishiba

Nirvana Chauffe-Piscine Inc

Viessmann Group

Guangdong Phnix Eco-Energy Solution

Ascler

Venus Home Appliances

Dantherm Group

Evo Industries Australia

Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development

Madimack

AquaPro Systems

Gulfstream Manufacturing

Thermeau Industries

Avi Solar Tech

Guangdong Fineco New Energy

EcoTech

Foshan MACON Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment

Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment Sunrain

