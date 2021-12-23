A-1 Auto Transport, Inc.: A-1 Auto Transport Reports 55% Increase In Their Domestic Shipping Traffic Year On Year

Ending the year with a bang, A-1 Auto Transport is reporting they've had another 55%+ increase in domestic shipping traffic in 2021.

APTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / The founders of A-1 Auto Transport, Inc., one of the largest vehicle shippers in the industry, are pleased to announce the year on year trend of a 55% growth in domestic shipping has continued this year despite the hindrance of the current pandemic.

Not all transport companies are created equal, and A-1 Auto Transport pride themselves on their carefree and dependable car shipping services. Offering express door-to-door pick up and delivery that is fully insured for their clients peace of mind.

To learn more about A-1 Auto Transport and the types of car transportation services they offer, please visit: https://www.a1autotransport.com/car-transportation-services/

"We provide years of experience and industry knowledge that combine to ensure the most smooth and carefree vehicle delivery process possible for every customer. " says a company spokesperson.

It's this rock solid reliability that has them on track to continue this year on year growth well into 2022 and beyond.

About A-1 Auto Transport

A-1 Auto Transport, Inc. is one of the largest U.S.-based worldwide auto shippers in the industry. The company, which now also offers long distance moving services for people who need to move to a new home as well as heavy equipment shipping, has offices and storage facilities located in major cities and metro areas throughout the U.S and overseas, and a staff of experienced shipping professionals to make sure their customers get the services they need at a price that they will love. A-1 Auto Transport can handle shipping cars, trucks, motorcycles, boats, freight and more nationwide or internationally overseas. To learn more, please visit https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

A-1 Auto Transport

9032 Soquel Drive, #200

Aptos, CA 95003

Media Contact

Joe Webster

marketing@a1autotransport.com

1-800-452-2880

SOURCE: A-1 Auto Transport, In

