Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 05:34
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yiling Pharmaceutical's Patent Depression-resolving Drug Approved for Marketing in China

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Yiling Pharmaceutical's notice on Thursday (UTC+8), the Depression-resolving and Restlessness-relieving Capsules have been approved for marketing via the obtained Drug Registration Certificate issued by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The Company owns the full intellectual property rights of the drug.

The drug is an innovative traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) independently developed by Yiling Pharmaceutical based on clinical practices, applicable to mild and moderate depression with symptoms of moodiness, dysphoria, loss of appetite, insomnia and dreaminess, dizziness and tinnitus, etc.

A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, double-simulated, placebo-fluoxetine hydrochloride tablet controlled clinical trial has been conducted for the drug. The results showed that: According to the decreased values for main efficacy indicators of the Hamilton Depression Scale (HAMD-17) scores from the baseline, the efficacy of the test group was better than that of the placebo group, and also not inferior to that of the fluoxetine hydrochloride tablet group; with batter performance in the scores for individual TCM syndromes such as mental depression, restlessness, insomnia and dreaminess, dizziness and tinnitus as well as in Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAMA) scores.

It is reported that 11 new TCMs have been approved in China this year, a new high in recent years, and the two innovative patent TCMs of "Depression-resolving and Restlessness-relieving Capsules" and "Kidney-tonifying and Heart-nourishing Tranquilization Tablets" developed by Yiling Pharmaceutical are in the list. Up to now, Yiling Pharmaceutical boasts 13 patent TCMs, covering cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, tumors, diabetes, nervous system diseases, etc., featuring unique product portfolios. In addition, the TCM of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules has become a top brand for tackling colds, and Tongxinluo Capsules, Shensong Yangxin Capsules and Qiliqiangxin Capsules are the leading drugs for treating cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.