Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Süddeutsche Zeitung liefert Indizien für die radikale Neubewertung dieses Pennystocks!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H64K ISIN: NO0010597883 Ticker-Symbol: 8NN 
Frankfurt
23.12.21
08:01 Uhr
2,296 Euro
+0,082
+3,70 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC NANOVECTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2882,33208:18
2,2962,32808:18
PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 07:52
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordic Nanovector ASA: Financial Calendar for 2022

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces its Financial Calendar for 2022.

Q4 and FY 2021 Results:

Thursday 17 February

Publication of Annual Report 2021:

Wednesday 6 April

Annual General Meeting:

Thursday 28 April

Q1 2022 Results:

Friday 13 May

Q2 2022 Results:

Wednesday 20 July

Q3 2022 Results:

Thursday 10 November

The dates are subject to change. The time and location of the presentations will be announced in due time.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email:?ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 207 638 9571
Email:?nordicnanovector@medistrava.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at?www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--financial-calendar-for-2022,c3477718

NORDIC NANOVECTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.