23.12.2021
Igraine Plc - Lifting of Share Suspension

PR Newswire

London, December 22

23 December 2021

IGRAINE PLC
AQSE: KING
("Igraine" or the "Company")

Lifting of Share Suspension

The Company is pleased to announce that the suspension of the Company's ordinary shares will be lifted and trading will recommence at 8.00 a.m. today.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:
Martin Walton (Executive Director)
Steve Winfield (Executive Director)
info@igraineplc.com

AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl
Tel: +44 (0) 207 469 0930

Media inquiries:
Ramsay Smith, Media House International
ramsay@mediahouse.co.uk: +44 (0) 7788414856

