Donnerstag, 23.12.2021
PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 08:04
Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Receipt of proposals

PR Newswire

London, December 22

The information communicated in this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of the domestic law of the United Kingdom pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended). Upon the publication of this announcement, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

23 December 2021

Strategic Equity Capital plc

Receipt of proposals

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company") announces that it has received an unsolicited proposal from the board of Odyssean Investment Trust plc concerning a proposed combination of the two companies. Pursuant to the proposal, the combination of the two companies would be effected by means of a section 110 scheme of reconstruction.

The Board will consider the proposal in conjunction with its advisers and will make a further announcement in due course. Shareholders are advised to take no action in respect of the proposal at this stage.

LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Enquiries:

Strategic Equity Capital plc
Richard Hills (Chairman)
(via Juniper Partners below)

Juniper Partners (Company secretary) +44 (0)131 378 0503
Steven Davidson

Liberum Capital Limited
Chris Clarke +44 (0) 20 3100 2000
Darren Vickers
Owen Matthews

Camarco (Media enquiries)
Jennifer Renwick +44 (0)203 757 4994
Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth +44 (0)203 757 4993

