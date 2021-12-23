ChallengerX Plc - Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

23 December 2021

ChallengerX plc

("ChallengerX plc" or the "Company")

First day of dealings

Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

ChallengerX plc, an "SaaS 2.0" monetization technology and digital marketing company serving sports clubs, players, and other influencers around the world, is pleased to announce that dealings in its ordinary shares will commence on the AQSE Growth Market (AQSE) from 8 am today, 23 December 2021. The shares will be traded under the ticker symbol CXS, based on the Company's consumer brand, CXSports.

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

SEDOL: BMD0WG0

Company Highlights

ChallengerX has developed industry relationships and proprietary technology that allows clubs and players to get paid via sponsorship for the photos and videos they are already producing and posting to their websites and/or to social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, Google, and LinkedIn. The Company's main area of focus is amateur and semi-pro sports clubs and players, each of which has fans that the Company helps convert into recurring revenue streams with no associated upfront costs.

For select larger clubs, ChallengerX also provides tokenization services, whereby a club owns and controls its own club-branded social token. This crypto asset will be used to incentivize and reward fans for supporting the club and building its following and brand, while eventually possibly becoming a valuable asset on the club's and on ChallengerX's balance sheet.

Lastly, for many large and mid-sized clubs, ChallengerX plans to offer a bespoke service package to develop and build a club's brand, gain additional higher-end sponsors, and source and sell club merchandise through a club-branded eStore operated by the Company.

About SaaS and "SaaS 2.0"

Software as a Service ("SaaS") was a paradigm shift in the software industry's dominant business model, away from selling software in favour of renting it. The SaaS business model has now been ubiquitously adopted by the software industry because of its "evergreen" recurring revenues and the fact that with SaaS software companies no longer have to convince customers to make purchase decisions each year.

Unlike the fixed recurring monthly charges typical of SaaS 1.0, SaaS 2.0 is based on a revenue sharing model, where technology providers and their customers both benefit as the deployed technology generates more and more income. The Directors believe that SaaS 2.0 has several advantages over SaaS 1.0, including:

Customers typically pay nothing up front and have no monthly payments - only monthly income that often grows over time

Technology providers have only minimal one-time onboarding and setup costs and benefit from per-customer revenues that are both recurring and growing

