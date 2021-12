The Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project will be a 102.5 MW installation, paired with 6.5 MW/52 MWh of Lockheed Martin's GridStar Flow battery technology. It will be the largest flow battery energy storage facility in Alberta.From pv magazine USA Lockheed Martin has revealed plans to supply its GridStar Flow battery technology to TC Energy's Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project, which is set to be constructed in Alberta, Canada. The Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project will consist of a 102.5 MW solar facility using bifacial modules, paired with a GridStar Flow battery energy storage system that ...

