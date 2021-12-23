

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP.L) has agreed to acquire a small portfolio of UK PPP investments comprising initially interests in Townlands Community Hospital in Henley, Eltham Community Hospital and minority interests in the Building Schools for the Future projects STaG 1 and 2. The interests will be acquired from an affiliate of the company's Investment Adviser, Amber Infrastructure, for 3.1 million pounds.



INPP noted that investment in minority interests in a further five BSF schemes from the same portfolio, representing up to 3.0 million pounds of additional investment, will be made by it in the coming months.



