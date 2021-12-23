Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 22
[23.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,467,287.69
|113.5022
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,925.00
|EUR
|0
|1,360,956.96
|105.2965
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,119,832.97
|83.7735
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|4,614.00
|EUR
|0
|456,514.26
|98.9411
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|382,544.00
|EUR
|0
|38,450,152.11
|100.5117
|20.12.21
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,941,000.00
|EUR
|0
|108,231,855.34
|9.8923
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,003,648.93
|99.5683
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,907,537.99
|99.2894
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|160,402.00
|USD
|17,630.00
|18,884,904.04
|117.7348
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|153,419.00
|GBP
|0
|18,042,848.20
|117.605
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|381,911.00
|EUR
|0
|44,413,846.03
|116.2937
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|39,450.00
|CHF
|0
|4,389,100.97
|111.2573
