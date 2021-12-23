DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GENY LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 22-Dec-2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9865
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5887318
CODE: GENY LN
ISIN: LU2023678449
