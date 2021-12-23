

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after new studies indicated the Omicron variant poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.



However, the World Health Organization said it's too early to draw conclusions on its severity.



Closer home, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that he had fulfilled much of the government's agenda and would be willing to become head of state when the position falls free early next year.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 13 points, or 0.2 percent, at 7,064 after rising 1.2 percent the previous day.



A slew of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released later in the day, including reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, personal income and spending, and new home sales as traders look to get a head start on the Christmas weekend.



