

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after some recent studies indicated that people who get Covid-19 infections caused by the Omicron variant are less likely to need hospital care.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 16 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,357 after closing 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday.



Flutter Entertainment jumped 3.3 percent. The Dublin-based gambling ompany said it has acquired online gaming operator Sisal from CVC Capital Partners Fund for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion).



Ryanair added 1.6 percent despite the low-cost airline doubling its annual loss forecast, citing the emergence of travel restrictions in several big markets.



Balfour Beatty rallied 2.6 percent. Its U.S. subsidiary Balfour Beatty Communities has pleaded guilty and agreed to pay more than $65 million in fines and restitution for defrauding U.S. Military.



