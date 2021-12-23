

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index increased less than estimated in October, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 101.5 in October from 100.2 in September. According to the initial estimate, the reading was 102.1.



The coincident index increased to 89.8 in October from 88.7 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 89.9.



The lagging index declined to 93.1 in October versus 93.2 in the initial estimate. In September, the reading was 93.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de