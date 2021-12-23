

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were subdued on Thursday after rising sharply the previous day amid easing concerns about Omicron coronavirus variant, the release of upbeat U.S. economic readings and data showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. inventories.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dipped 0.2 percent to $75.15 per barrel, after having risen 1.8 percent in the previous session.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 0.2 percent at $72.65 after a 2.3 percent gain the previous day.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration showed that crude inventories in the U.S. fell by 4.72 million barrels last week, nearly two times the expected drop,



Analysts said the drop was in part due to year-end tax considerations that encourage companies not to store crude barrels.



Meanwhile, Europe's energy crunch shows little sign of easing as gas and power prices soar.



European utilities are switching their power source to heating oil from natural gas due to record-high prices on the continent.



On the Covid-19 front, Novavax Inc's Covid-19 vaccine is effective in generating an immune response against the Omicron variant, early data published on Wednesday showed.



Other Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., also reported increased immune responses to Omicron.



Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said earlier this week that the vaccine manufacturer does not expect any problems in developing a booster shot to protect against the Omicron variant.



