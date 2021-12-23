

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded higher on Thursday as the dollar slipped and Treasury yields held flat on optimism about the global economic outlook.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,806.99 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,807.65.



The safe-haven dollar languished near an almost one-week low against its major peers amid indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant is less severe than the delta version.



Research from Imperial College London indicated that the risk of hospitalization for patients infected with the Omicron variant is 40 percent to 45 percent lower than Delta cases.



A study in South Africa found that the omicron variant appeared to have a less severe impact than the earlier variants and there is a reduced risk of hospitalizations than in previous waves.



Meanwhile, the White House said that Democrats will continue negotiations with Senator Joe Manchin on the Build Back Better Act with a vote planned in early 2022.



President Joe Biden insisted that he wanted to 'get something done' on the plan targeting social benefits and climate change.



A slew of U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released later in the day, including reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, personal income and spending, and new home sales as traders look to get a head start on the Christmas weekend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de