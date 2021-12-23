Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re. Closed Period

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from 26 December 2021, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the half year ending 31 December 2021. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 25 January 2022.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

23 December 2021