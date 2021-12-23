Transparency Market Research: IV Bottles Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2031; Rise in Use of EU GMP-certified IV Bottles Creates Substantial Avenues, TMR Study

- Players in the IV bottles market are providing products with self-sealing septum; in order to maintain aseptic conditions, manufacturers are performing sterilization of containers at high degrees

- Companies are strengthening their production capabilities to ensure continuous product supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Major players in the global IV bottles market are inclining toward the use of low density polyethlene (LDPE) produced from medical grade granules for the manufacture of their products. Barrier properties, flexibility, stress crack resistance, and good impact strength are some of the important advantages of LDPE are influencing the product development decisions of IV bottle manufacturers and increasing its adoption. Moreover, the economic nature of LDPEs is one of the prime factors boosting its use.

The popularity of non-polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and DEHP-free IV bottles is increasing, owing to their ability to prevent the plasticizer leaching the solution. Hence, manufacturers are ensuring the availability of these products. Furthermore, companies are strengthening their production capabilities in additive-free and latex containers, which are considered a safe option for drug infusion.

Request report sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=74527

Enterprises in the IV bottles market are experiencing an increase in inclination of end users toward the use of EU-good manufacturing practice (GMP)-certified IV bottles. Moreover, several players are focusing on the introduction of fully collapsible IV bottles, which do not require air vent.

A study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global IV bottles market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The IV bottles market is expected to gain growth prospects in North America, which is expected to hold 40% market share by end of the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased R&D projects in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries of several regional countries, including Canada and the U.S.

The introduction of self-sealing septum in both ports of IV bottles helps in avoiding the possibility of leakage, accidental loss of solution, and contamination. As a result, companies in the market are focusing on increasing the production of such innovative products.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on IV Bottles Market at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=74527

IV Bottles Market: Key Findings

Companies Offer Versatile and Customized IV Bottles

IV bottles find main application in the storage of various parenteral liquids, including antibiotic parenteral and glucose sterile fluids. Manufacturers are providing customized products in different sizes as per the ml range. There is a notable increase in the use of amber colored IV bottles coated with barrier agents for the storage and administration of the weather- and temperature-sensitive antibiotics.

Production of IV Bottles with Improved Decomposability and Recyclability: Prime Focus of Manufacturers

Companies are increasing investments in R&D projects, which are concentrated on the development of products with advanced recyclability properties. For this purpose, players are using lightweight plastic materials and other materials that can be recycled easily and used to produce other plastic products, including plastic pellets. Such R&D activities are helping in decreasing carbon footprint and use of energy for recycled plastic IV bottles production, thus leading to less waste production and pollution. Furthermore, market players are growing efforts for the incorporation of soft propylene in the production of IV bottles.

Get PDF brochure for detailed insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=74527

IV Bottles Market: Growth Boosters

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is urgent need for administration of medicines. This factor is creating prodigious business opportunities in the global IV bottles market.

Plastic IV bottles offer several advantages such as convenience and ease of disposal and handling as compared to glass bottles. Owing to these factors, consumers are increasing the adoption of plastic IV bottles.

Increasing demand for plastic recycling and sustainable manufacturing is creating prominent growth prospects in the market

IV Bottles Market: Key Players

The list of key market players includes:

Vioser S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Polycine GmbH

JW Life science Corp.

MedicoPack A/S

Kraton Corporation

JOTOP Glass

EuroLife Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

BAUSCH Advanced Technology Group

ICU Medical, Inc.

Sippex IV Bag

Technoflex SA

The Metrix Company

Buy this 135 Pages Premium Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=74527<ype=S

lobal IV Bottles Market Segmentation

IV Bottles Market by Capacity

Up to 250 ml

251 ml to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

IV Bottles Market by Material

Plastic

Glass

IV Bottles Market by Application

Normal Saline

Dextrose 5%

Ringer Lactate

Dextrose Normal Saline

IV Bottles Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Packaging Market Research Reports by TMR:

Reusable Water Bottles Market - Companies in the reusable water bottles market are increasing awareness about good respiratory hygiene such as avoiding the refill of water from public water sources through blogs and online platforms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since conventional reusable glass water bottles are prone to damage, manufacturers are increasing R&D in glass materials and offering lifetime warranty in case of breakage.

Companies in the reusable water bottles market are increasing awareness about good respiratory hygiene such as avoiding the refill of water from public water sources through blogs and online platforms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since conventional reusable glass water bottles are prone to damage, manufacturers are increasing R&D in glass materials and offering lifetime warranty in case of breakage. Paper Bottles Market - Although the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a volatile demand and supply of products, manufacturers in the paper bottles market are riding the crest of popularity with the help of paper packaging for beverage and water applications. Paper bottles are gaining prominence in the packaged water segment. However, the cap and closure for these paper bottles is aluminium or plastic-based, which creates challenges in recycling, since this demands efficient collection and sorting to achieve high end-of-life processing success rates.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a volatile demand and supply of products, manufacturers in the paper bottles market are riding the crest of popularity with the help of paper packaging for beverage and water applications. Paper bottles are gaining prominence in the packaged water segment. However, the cap and closure for these paper bottles is aluminium or plastic-based, which creates challenges in recycling, since this demands efficient collection and sorting to achieve high end-of-life processing success rates. Child Resistant Bottles Market- Since an increasing number of individuals is spending long hours at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are seeking child resistant packaging for potentially hazardous substances in retail stores. In order to take innovation a step further, manufacturers in the North America child resistant bottles market are introducing tamper-evident foil seals with child resistant caps that require great dexterity in children under the age of five.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/iv-bottles-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg