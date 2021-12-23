Verum Investments Inc.: GOLDARACENA LAWFIRM Joins VERUM INVESTMENTS INC. Management Team

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / As Verum continues gaining traction in the investment field, the company is adhering to the need of an effective regulatory structure to improve its regulatory competitive advantage in the investment industry.

In addition, the law firm is notable for their pragmatic and strategic approach in all their operations. They have proven competence in legal representation in various fields such as banking, finance and insolvency, insurance, capital markets, commercial, dispute resolution, employment, private client etc.

Present at the formalization of the agreement held in Madrid were the managing partners of GOLDARACENA LAWFIRM, Mr. Javier Goldaracena and Ms. Marisa Martínez, along with the Board of Verum Investment Inc. According to the parties, 'The agreement contributes to improving the management and legal coverage of the investments made by Verum in accordance with all applicable laws during their operations especially in innovation.' They explained that exponential changes in technologies have a hockey-stick shape where there are gradual changes over a period of time. These changes accelerate suddenly and spike upward. Thus, both parties will have to keep up with the pace of new regulation in any industry so as to stay ahead.

Verum provides investments with own funds and this allows for provision of funding to projects providing such projects with security, agility and viability necessary in all market operations. This enables all business ideas become realities.

