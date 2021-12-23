Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Vestum AB (697/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Vestum AB's general meeting, held on December 17, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Dec 28, 2021. The order book will not change. Short name: VESTUM Terms: Reverse split/Split: 3:1 Current ISIN: SE0014556718 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 27, 2021 New ISIN code: SE0017134125 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Dec 28, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.