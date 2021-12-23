Anzeige
WKN: A2P9G2 ISIN: SE0014556718 
GlobeNewswire
23.12.2021 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Vestum AB (697/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Vestum AB's general meeting, held on December
17, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 3:1. The share
will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Dec 28, 2021. The order
book will not change. 

Short name:                 VESTUM         
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 3:1
Current ISIN:                SE0014556718      
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Dec 27, 2021      
New ISIN code:                SE0017134125      
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Dec 28, 2021      

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
