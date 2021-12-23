Transparency Market Research: Advancements in Immunohistochemistry and Molecular Diagnostics to Help Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market Attain Valuation of US$ 59.3 Mn by 2031, notes TMR Study

- Immunohistochemistry is among the most compelling, cost-effective and specific methods for the diagnosis of SFT.

- In 2020, North America held the largest share of the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market, owing to increasing understanding and demand for disease risk assessment services for treatment of cancer

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market is expected to reach US$ 59.3 Mn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 to 2031). At present, there is no clear guideline for the management of solitary fibrous tumors of the pleura (SFTP), and the evidence base for treatment is inadequate leading to wide disparities in care. Nevertheless, stakeholders are stepping up their research and development efforts to expand the treatment options for solitary fibrous tumors (SFT).

Moreover, continuous research and developments over the past few years have resulted in increasingly accurate approaches for distinguishing this specific soft tissue tumor. CD34 has been found as the most consistent marker in solitary fibrous tumors, owing to advancements in immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics. Solitary fibrous tumors can now be diagnosed more precisely due to the identification of the NAB2-STAT6 fusion gene. This new development in diagnostic techniques is likely to generate sale opportunities in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market.

Request Brochure of Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37022

Due to the growing demand for surgery, the treatment type is expected to account for a significant share of the global market in 2031. Surgery has been the main treatment type for solitary fibrous tumor, which is likely to drive revenue generation opportunities in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market.

In addition, owing to the increase in patient demand for different types of treatments under one roof, the hospital end-user segment is expected to rise at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=37022

Key Findings of Market Report

Firms in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market are boosting their multi-disciplinary research to improve patient outcomes. They are primarily focused on identifying the NAB2-STAT6 fusion, which is becoming a platform for future translational work aimed at identifying the subtype-specific therapy for the subset of SFTs requiring systematic treatment.

Gross tumor resection remains a recommended option for the treatment of SFT. However, due to the risk of blood loss, position, and adhesion, this procedure is not always possible in all cases. As such, the adjuvant radiation therapy has been used to maintain local control in pleural SFTs that have been subtotally resected.

As patients become more conscious of and are proactive about their own health, there is a high demand for early diagnosis of rare cancers. Hence, they are more likely to seek medical guidance early on.

Solitary fibrous tumor is an uncommon disease and its treatment is expensive. However, with rise in per capita disposable income, people are spending more on healthcare, which is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market.

Pazopanib has the potential to be an effective solution for treating advanced solitary fibrous tumors. This multikinase inhibitor is used to treat soft tissue sarcoma caused by translocation. In several patients, pazopanib treatment has been linked to radiological indications of tumor response.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=37022

Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Public awareness campaigns have raised awareness about novel therapies and diagnostic tools, garnering attention of patients with solitary fibrous tumors, thus driving the global solitary fibrous tumor treatment market

Antiangiogenics have been proven to be effective, and their sequential usage from first line can be investigated with the exception of dedifferentiated SFT for which chemotherapy is considered as the best option

Buy Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=37022<ype=S

Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Global Solitary Fibrous Tumor Treatment Market: Segmentation

Treatment

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Adjuvant Chemotherapy

End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Brucellosis Vaccine Market: The global brucellosis vaccine market was valued at US$ 253.1 Mn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. Brucellosis is an extremely transmissible zoonotic infection. Brucella are transferred from animals to humans through the consumption of infected foodstuff, undercooked meat, or unpasteurized milk from diseased animals; direct contact with an infected animal or their discharges, or inhalation of aerosols.

Post-operative Pain Therapeutics Market: The post-operative pain therapeutics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. The global market is projected to cross US$ 19.6 Bn by 2031. Factors such as increasing awareness of surgical procedures with advanced technology, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and rising investments in healthcare by governments are driving the global post-operative pain therapeutics market, creating tremendous opportunities for market players.

Veterinary Supplements Market: The veterinary supplements market is expected to reach US$ 13.76 Bn by 2031. Unique formulations of phosphorous, calcium, and organic minerals are being preferred in veterinary feed supplements. Refit Animal Care - a provider of veterinary products in India, is publicizing LamTone tonic in order to treat lameness in poultry.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/solitary-fibrous-tumor-treatment-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg