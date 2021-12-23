DJ AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX BARCLAYS GLOBAL AGG 500M UCITS ETF DR - EUR
DEALING DATE: 22/12/2021
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.5722
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1920688
CODE: GAGG
ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG Sequence No.: 132304 EQS News ID: 1261862 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
