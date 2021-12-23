

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 18, durable goods orders and personal income and spending data for November are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro and the yen, it was steady against the franc. Versus the pound, it fell.



The greenback was worth 114.36 against the yen, 1.1309 against the euro, 1.3424 against the pound and 0.9204 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de