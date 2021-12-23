Anzeige
23.12.2021
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, December 23

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRobin Archibald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusDirector
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC
b)LEI213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification codeGB0001738615
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
£51.43948
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume48
- Price£2,469.07
e)Date of the transaction23/12/2021
f)Place of the transactionXLON
