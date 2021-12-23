Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and

Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Lourde Archibald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Person closely associated with Robin Archibald who is a PDMR and holds the position of Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC

b) LEI 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares

Identification code GB0001738615

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£51.439 97

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 97

- Price £4,989.58

e) Date of the transaction 23/12/2021