

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - White House COVID-19 Response Team says the more transmissive Omicron variant of coronavirus has increased above national average in some areas of the United States.



Omicron has already replaced Delta as the most dominant variant of coronavirus in the country.



As per the updated data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron variant represents approximately 73 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States.



But in the Eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, South, and Northern Pacific states, an estimated 90 percent of cases are attributed to Omicron.



'This rapid increase in the proportion of Omicron circulating around the country is similar to what we have seen around the world. Although this is a reminder of continued threat of COVID-19 variants, this increase in Omicron proportion is what we anticipated and what we have been preparing for,' CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a routine news conference Wednesday.



Daily coronavirus infections climbed by a whopping 38 percent in two weeks, driven by the more easily transmitted Omicron variant.



With 238378 additional cases of infection reported on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with the pandemic in the U.S. has risen to 51,546,004.



With 2024 additional casualties, the total Covid death toll has risen to 812,069.



40,908,146 people in the country have recovered from the disease.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 204,818,717 Americans, or 61.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 87.7 percent of people above 65.



The current seven-day daily average of cases is about 149,300 cases per day, an increase of about 25 percent over the previous week.



The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 7,800 per day.



And the seven-day average of deaths is about 1,200 per day.



After the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer antiviral pill, President Joe Biden said the country will have 265,000 treatment courses of Pfizer available in January, with monthly totals of pills ramping up across the year and all 10 million treatment courses delivered by late summer.



Pfizer antiviral pill is a promising new treatment option that will significantly reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death caused by Covid.



Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced that it is more than doubling the supply of GlaxoSmithKline's monoclonal antibody treatment to more than 1 million treatment courses. 300,000 of them will be available in January.



It will have more than half a million doses of AstraZeneca's monoclonal antibody treatments on hand in January, and is preparing to purchase significantly more across the next three months.



