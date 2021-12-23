Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
3,6 Milliarden Dollar "unlocked" bei diesem Smallcap?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRAU ISIN: SE0015988373 Ticker-Symbol: 7D2A 
Tradegate
23.12.21
13:55 Uhr
8,745 Euro
+0,125
+1,45 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6658,83518:21
8,7158,84018:26
PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 17:58
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sedana Medical receives IND approval for US trial

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (SEDANA: FN Stockholm) today announces that the company has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate phase III pivotal clinical trials with its Sedaconda products in the United States.

Sedana Medical is aiming for a combination registration of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane) for sedation of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients. As previously announced, the company is planning to commence patient recruitment at the turn of Q1/Q2 2022, with the objective to obtain US approval in 2024.

"We are concluding the year with another important milestone towards the registration of our Sedaconda products in the United States. With the IND approval, we can keep our ambitious timelines for initiating our pivotal clinical trials. The US market represents our largest commercial opportunity, and we are looking forward to bringing our products to intensive care patients in the US," said Johannes Doll, CEO of Sedana Medical.

About the studies
Sedana Medical aims to conduct two multicenter randomized, assessor-blinded controlled trials to confirm efficacy and safety. The number of patients for both trials together will be around 500. The study design is similar to the successful Sedaconda trial (SED001) that was conducted in Europe and formed the basis for the European approval earlier this year. The primary endpoint in each study will be to show that Sedaconda (isoflurane), administered via Sedaconda ACD, is effective and non-inferior to propofol for sedation of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients. The secondary endpoints relate to opioid needs, spontaneous breathing, wake-up time and cognitive recovery.

For additional information, please contact:
Johannes Doll, CEO, +46 76 303 66 66
Susanne Andersson, CFO, +46 73 066 89 04
ir@sedanamedical.com

Sedana Medical is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.
The company's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, +46 8 463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in Benelux, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Nordic, and Spain. In other parts of Europe as well as in Asia, Australia, Canada, and South- and Central America, the company works with external distributors.

Sedana Medical was founded in 2005, is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (SEDANA) and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sedana-medical/r/sedana-medical-receives-ind-approval-for-us-trials,c3478141

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15764/3478141/1514426.pdf

PR Sedana Medical (publ) IND approval 211223

SEDANA MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.