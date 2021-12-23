Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
3,6 Milliarden Dollar "unlocked" bei diesem Smallcap?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
23.12.21
16:53 Uhr
26,740 Euro
+0,300
+1,13 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,77026,80019:05
26,78026,79019:05
PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 18:28
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Malkowski-Martech in Poland

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired approximately 85.7% of the shares in Malkowski-Martech S.A. ("the Company"), from the Malkowski family, through an off-market transaction. The purchase price for the 85.7% of the shares in the Company amounts to approximately MPLN 33.

Malkowski-Martech is a Polish producer of fire rated curtains and gates, listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, NewConnect market.

"I am very pleased to welcome Malkowski-Martech into the ASSA ABLOY Group. I welcome this complementary business, specializing in fire rated curtains and gates," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"The addition of market leading fire rated curtains and gates from Malkowski-Martech strengthens our commercial fire rated door product portfolio. The combined offering allows us to even better address the customer needs for flexibility in building design and ease of installation," says Neil Vann, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of EMEIA Division.

Malkowski-Martech was established in 2000 and has some 150 employees. The main office is located in Czolowo, Poland.

Sales for 2020 amounted to about MPLN 50 (approx. MSEK 110) with a good EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 48,000 employees and sales of SEK 88 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-maikowski-martech-in-poland,c3477992

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3477992/1514354.pdf

Press release (PDF)

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.