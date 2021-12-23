Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on December 23, 2021, Dr. Andrew Weiss, the CEO of Weiss Asset Management LP, donated 1,170,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a 501(c)3 public charity 'Donor-Advised Fund' ("DAF"). While Dr. Weiss will retain some influence over the investment direction of his portion of the assets in the DAF, he has relinquished full control over the shares donated to the charity whose assets are managed by an independent, third-party investment manager not affiliated with Dr. Weiss or Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this donation, he holds 5,316,888 ordinary shares, representing 7.67 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

