Donnerstag, 23.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
3,6 Milliarden Dollar "unlocked" bei diesem Smallcap?!
23.12.2021 | 18:28
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dealing in Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 23

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. ("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

Dealing in Shares

Weiss Korea announces that it received notification that on December 23, 2021, Dr. Andrew Weiss, the CEO of Weiss Asset Management LP, donated 1,170,000 ordinary shares in the Company to a 501(c)3 public charity 'Donor-Advised Fund' ("DAF"). While Dr. Weiss will retain some influence over the investment direction of his portion of the assets in the DAF, he has relinquished full control over the shares donated to the charity whose assets are managed by an independent, third-party investment manager not affiliated with Dr. Weiss or Weiss Asset Management LP. Following this donation, he holds 5,316,888 ordinary shares, representing 7.67 per cent of the Company's total issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Singer Capital Markets+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited+44 1481 745 405
Andy Le Page
Website
weisskoreaopportunityfund.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
