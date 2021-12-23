SEIF S.p.A: SEIF: Variation of the share capital

PRESS RELEASE

Roma, 23 December 2021 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto ("Società" o "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, listed on Euronext Growth Milan and Euronext Growth Paris, announces the new composition of the share capital following the filing with the Register of Companies of Rome of the declaration of the capital increase pursuant to Article 2444, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, resulting from the closure of the third and last subscription period for the "Warrant SEIF 2019-2021" (ISIN IT0005364143) ("Warrants") on 30 November 2021.

The change in share capital took place following the issue of 10,000 SEIF ordinary shares, with no par value, resulting from the exercise of 40,000 Warrants.

The table below summarizes the breakdown of the share capital, showing a share capital of 2,501,000 euros.

Current share capital Previous share capital Euro Shares Euro Shares Total amount 2,501,000 25,010,000 2,500,000 25,000,000 Of which ordinary shares 25,010,000 25,000,000

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.



