PR Newswire
23.12.2021 | 19:16
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon Oyj: Citycon Plc: Repurchase of own shares on 23 December 2021

HELSINKI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Citycon Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23.12.2021 at 19.45 EET

On 23.12.2021 Citycon Plc (Business ID 0699505-3, LEI 549300P8N0P6KDGTJ206) has acquired its own shares (ISIN code FI4000369947, ticker CTY1S) as follows:

Citycon Plc - Repurchase of own shares on 23.12.2021

Citycon Plc

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Date 23.12.2021
Exchange transaction BUY
Share trading code CTY1S
Amount 50 000 shs
Average price/share 6,742613 EUR
Total cost 337 130,63 EUR

Citycon now holds a total of 99 680 shares including the shares repurchased on 23.12.2021
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.

On behalf of Citycon Plc

OP Corporate Bank Plc
Marko Niemi
Lasse Jaakonmäki


For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 725 7573
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.citycon.com

About Citycon:

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-plc--repurchase-of-own-shares-on-23-december-2021,c3478109

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/3478109/8e7a56c88d0e2c03.xlsx

Citycon Transactions in own shares 231221

