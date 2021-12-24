

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's housing starts grew at the slowest pace in eight months in November, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism showed on Friday.



Housing starts increased 3.7 percent on a yearly basis in November, slower than the 10.4 percent expansion seen in October.



This was the weakest growth since March, when housing starts gained 1.5 percent. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 7.1 percent for November.



Annualized housing starts fell to seasonally adjusted 848,000 in November from 892,000 in the previous month.



