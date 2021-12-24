Sydney-based startup SunDrive has given itself an early Christmas present in the form of the fabrication of its first full-sized panel. This panel marks the most recent milestone on the road to commercialization for SunDrive, which set a new world record for commercial-sized silicon solar cell efficiency in September.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based solar startup SunDrive, which created the most efficient commercial-sized silicon solar cell in the world in September, has taken to social media to announce its latest feat - the successful fabrication of its first full-size solar panel. From ...

