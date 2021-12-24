Air Force Research Lab demonstrates key hardware for Arachne flight experiment, which aims to build an operational space-based solar power transmission system.From pv magazine USA The Air Force Research Laboratory's (AFRL) and Northrop Grumman's Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project announced that it is one step closer to collecting solar power in space and beaming it to Earth using radio frequency (RF). In the first end-to-end demonstration of key hardware for the Arachne flight experiment, a team used components for the "sandwich tile" to convert solar ...

